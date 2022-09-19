Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Drops By 20.8%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iconic Sports Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

