Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,891,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,559 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $108,091,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $136,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.