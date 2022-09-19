Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 96,549.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,372 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

NURE stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

