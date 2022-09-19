Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rises By 28.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 110.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $91.55 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

