Gradient Investments LLC Buys 11,728 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $29.29 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

