State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.3 %

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $526.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

