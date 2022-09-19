ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,474 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Conformis worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CFMS stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

