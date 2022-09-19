American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

