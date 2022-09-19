American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
