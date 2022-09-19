Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $283.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.89.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

