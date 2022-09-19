737 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

