Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $423,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sony Group by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

