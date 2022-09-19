Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,292,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $447,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CINF opened at $97.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.