25,574 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

