Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.73% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 54.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

DNAD stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.