Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.26% of Mercato Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPRA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $876,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Mercato Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

