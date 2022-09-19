Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCU opened at $9.11 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last ninety days. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

