199,217 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.62% of Innovative International Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,534,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,088,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,654,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,500,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOAC opened at $10.14 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

