Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $13.90 Million in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 895,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.89% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $690.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

