Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

