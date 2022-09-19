Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 596,485 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.98% of Uranium Royalty worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.20 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Uranium Royalty Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

