Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $15.32 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 979,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,317,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Luminar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

