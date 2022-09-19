Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,120 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $28.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

