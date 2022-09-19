Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Affirm worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

