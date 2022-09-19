Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $304,660,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $57,633,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR opened at $41.45 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Cowen decreased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

