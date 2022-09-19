Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 3.4 %

AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

