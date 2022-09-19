Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,605 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Adecoagro worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 162,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

