27,175 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 123.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.68. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

