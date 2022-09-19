27,233 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

