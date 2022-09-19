Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $49.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.