Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,678.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.