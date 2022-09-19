Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 112,969 Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 106,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

IQMD opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

