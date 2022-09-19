Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

