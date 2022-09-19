Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,319 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

