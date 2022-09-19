Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.82 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

