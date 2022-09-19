CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,515,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 344,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,869 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

