CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance
CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.