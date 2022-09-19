Amit Sinha Sells 18,974 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

