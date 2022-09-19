Amit Sinha Sells 18,974 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
