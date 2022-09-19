Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $191.60 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

