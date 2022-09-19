Analyzing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) & Its Competitors

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|$378.21 million
|$99.18 million
|6.23
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$92.76 million
|1.07
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|38
|127
|423
|23
|2.71
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.59%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|25.27%
|21.65%
|14.59%
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|-180.98%
|-13.81%
|-9.50%
Risk and Volatility
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
