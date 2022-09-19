Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.22 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

