eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 507,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.