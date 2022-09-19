eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 507,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.