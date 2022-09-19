MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Acquires A$555,153.75 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham bought 137,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.05 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$555,153.75 ($388,219.41).

Andrew Pridham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, September 5th, Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total value of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

MA Financial Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1%. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.