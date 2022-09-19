Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 222.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 765.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

