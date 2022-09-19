XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires $434,601.77 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMA opened at $18.00 on Monday. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
