XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Acquires $434,601.77 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA opened at $18.00 on Monday. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOMA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in XOMA by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 254.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in XOMA by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

