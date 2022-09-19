Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys $861,812.45 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein purchased 117,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $861,812.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,186.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s payout ratio is -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spok by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Stories

