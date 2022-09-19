B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.50.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BMRRY opened at $15.36 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4402 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

