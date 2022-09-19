Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Galecto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 53.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 25.4% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $555,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.20. Galecto has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.