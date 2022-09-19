Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 49.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $8.99 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

