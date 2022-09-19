Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.20 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $510.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

