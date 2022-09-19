Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Declines By 9.5%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.