Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

